25 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting ring in Baldwin County, police say

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said that 25 dogs have been rescued from a suspected dogfighting ring.

According to police, officers responded to 108 Second St. for an unrelated warrant. While there, officers found 25 pit bulls in kennels. Police said most of the dogs were in a building with no air conditioning or water. Multiple other dogs were spread throughout the backyard.

Officers said they observed injuries “possibly related to dogfighting” on multiple dogs. Photos released by the sheriff’s office show malnourished dogs with open wounds.

Travis Myrick, 42, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of law enforcement and animal cruelty, with more charges anticipated. The obstruction charge was initially unrelated to the animal cruelty charge.

The sheriff’s office said the dogs will be treated individually.

