6 injured in head-on crash involving MARTA bus in DeKalb County

Six people were injured when a car crashed into a MARTA bus head-on overnight in southeast DeKalb County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people were injured when a car crashed into a MARTA bus overnight in southeast DeKalb County.

According to MARTA police, a bus traveling southbound on Clifton Springs Road near Aylesbury Loop around 11:45 p.m. was struck head-on by a car that traveled into its lane. While attempting to avoid the collision, the bus driver veered onto a nearby lawn. Six people were injured, including the bus driver, four passengers, and the driver of the car.

Atlanta News First got an exclusive video from someone who lives in the area where the crash occurred. You can hear the impact of the crash on their home surveillance video.

One man told us he was not surprised to hear there was yet another crash near his home. He says the street is not well-lit, and there is also a curve that causes accidents quite often.

“I would like to see lights put out here. I don’t know if they could put like warnings, flashes or something, but it’s pretty bad,” said Willie Baugh who lives nearby.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

