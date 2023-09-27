Atlanta considers hazardous duty pay for motorcycle police officers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City Council members are considering a proposal to provide a pay incentive for officers assigned to the motorcycle unit of the Atlanta Police Department.

The hazardous duty pay would come in the form of a stipend and would amount to a few thousand dollars in extra pay each year, depending on the officer’s rank.

Atlanta City Council members Andrea Boone and Dustin Hillis proposed the resolution. It passed unanimously Monday in the Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee. The measure goes before the Finance/Executive Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

If approved, the measure will go before the full council on Monday, Oct. 2.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.