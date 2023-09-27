3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta councilman pushing for an end to cashless businesses

New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco have already banned cashless establishments.
Some Americans are being forced to shift to digital payments.
By Zac Summers
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The popularity of cashless businesses is on the rise but one Atlanta councilman is trying to put a stop to it.

In the 20 years Dae Pak has owned Metro Cleaners in Midtown Atlanta, he’s always accepted cash.

“Cash doesn’t hurt me at all,” he said.” It’s perfectly fine and it’s a legal form of federal tender.”

Pak recognizes his old-school approach is becoming less common as more businesses switch to cashless payments out of convenience, health, and safety. Still, he believes customers should have options. “

If you eliminate one revenue of currency, you might miss out on an opportunity for different customers,” Pak said.

Atlanta councilman Antonio Lewis agrees. It’s why he wants state lawmakers to give Atlanta and other cities the power to ban cashless establishments.

“We are requesting permission so we can create an ordinance to make this law because no one ever thought that cash would be removed,” Lewis explained.

Lewis said if businesses don’t accept paper money, they should at least be required to have machines that convert cash to a prepaid card.

“People are embarrassed to say they’re unbanked,” he said. “And so, I’m a little nervous about where we’re going.”

National data shows nearly 6 million Americans do not have a savings or checking account. Black and brown people are especially impacted. Lewis said his push is about maintaining equal conditions for all Atlantans. “

I’m always thinking about the least of thee because I believe if you make laws and take care of everybody if you take care of the least of thee, everybody is OK,” he added. “This is a catchall.”

New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco have already banned cashless establishments. Los Angeles is currently considering a similar ban.

