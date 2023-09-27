Atlanta’s oldest skate shop closing after decades in Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s oldest skate shop is announcing its closure after more than 40 years of service.

The Skate Escape, a staple in Atlanta’s roller skating culture, took to social media to thank customers and share the news.

The post has gotten an outpour of reaction from gratitude, to well wishes, and recollections of Atlanta’s early roller skating days.

“Thank you guys for starting so many of our journeys,” one person wrote.

“The first proper skate shop I ever went to. I remember their listing in the phone book had a smiling roller skate, perhaps that was why we chose it over the other shop. This would have been ‘93/94ish. The memories will live on,” another person commented.

The Skate Escape, formerly located across from Piedmont Park, is now located at Ponce City Market. The shop will remain open until Oct. 30.

For more information, visit their website.

