3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies

President Biden walked with striking UAW workers in Michigan on Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit’s three automakers.

The union says President Shawn Fain will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Eastern time in a video appearance addressing union members.

The union went on strike Sept. 14 when it couldn’t reach agreements on new contracts with Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.

At first it targeted one assembly plant from each company, and last week it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared the second escalation because talks with the union were progressing.

Fain said on Tuesday that negotiations were moving slowly and the union would add facilities to the strike to turn up the pressure on the automakers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
Montay Stinson
Family of man found dead in Fulton County Jail release autopsy results
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Georgia Powerball
2 in Georgia win $50K each in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Latest News

Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside are the longest-married couple in Arkansas, and possibly in the...
Couple together for 84 years believed to be Arkansas' longest-married couple
The Skate Escape, a staple in Atlanta’s roller skating culture, took to social media to thank...
Atlanta’s oldest skate shop closing after decades in Midtown
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect is fit for trial after forced medication, psychologists say