City vehicle found submerged in Lake Peachtree, officials say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Peachtree City officials are trying to figure out how a city vehicle became submerged in Lake Peachtree.

The vehicle was found Tuesday morning in the lake near Drake Field. It has since been removed.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The city says Lake Peachtree and Drake Field will remain open.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.