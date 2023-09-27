3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Couple together for 84 years believed to be Arkansas' longest-married couple

Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside are the longest-married couple in Arkansas, and possibly in the...
Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside are the longest-married couple in Arkansas, and possibly in the country.(KATV)
By Cayla Christian
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) – The longest-married couple in Arkansas is being celebrated by the state’s Family Council.

Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside have been married for more than 80 years. The 102-year-old Cleovis and 98-year-old Arwilda were wed in 1939, and the two credit God as the reason for their success in maintaining their relationship all the time since then.

“We can hardly believe this is happening to us because we feel like we were the least, but God said, ‘No. You’ll glorify my name and love one another,’” Arwilda Whiteside said.

The couple share 12 children, many of whom were in attendance for the past weekend’s fish fry celebration in Pine Bluff.

The couple was honored with performances and a presentation of awards by the Family Council of Arkansas.

Charisse Dean, project coordinator at Arkansas Family Council, said the organization believes the Whitesides may be America’s longest-married couple.

“We’re a nonprofit organization and we promote and protect traditional family values and we can’t think of any better way to promote traditional family values than to celebrate the Whiteside’s 84 years of marriage that has been God-centered,” Dean said.

Loved ones shared their memories and well wishes for the couple. Many said the Whitesides were a staple in their lives and helped them to become the people they are today.

The Whitesides shared gratitude for everyone who showed up on the special day.

“May God bless you and I thank you for being here today, every one of you,” Cleovis Whiteside said to the people at the event.

Copyright 2023 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
Montay Stinson
Family of man found dead in Fulton County Jail release autopsy results
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Georgia Powerball
2 in Georgia win $50K each in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Latest News

A government shutdown is increasingly likely, and the effects could be far-reaching. (CNN)
What happens when the government shuts down?
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same
FILE - Former President Donald Trump pauses before ending his remarks at a rally in...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to clarify fraud ruling’s impact on ex-president’s business