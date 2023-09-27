DeKalb County man found guilty of murdering girlfriend, injuring responding officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County man has been found guilty of fatally shooting his girlfriend and then injuring an officer who responded to the scene, District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Wednesday.

According to investigators, a DeKalb County police officer responded to the 4800 block of Hodgdon Corners Cove in Lithonia after receiving reports of a person shot during the early hours of Aug. 1, 2019.

The district attorney’s office said a few hang-up calls were discovered to have been made to 911 the day before. The last of those calls came in around midnight from the victim, later identified as 27-year-old Aleka Simmons.

A portion of the conversation was transcribed:

“This is Aleka Simmons […] if anything happens to me…”

At some point in the call, arguments are reportedly heard and Simmons asks, “Are you threatening me? You’re gonna kill me?”

When DeKalb County police responded to the home, officers noted no evidence of a disturbance, citing that the home was “dark” and “quiet.” They left shortly after.

A family member in the home offered to take Simmons home after noticing “tension” between her and boyfriend, Otis Dennis Walker.

At this point, investigators said Walker, 32, shut the bedroom door with Simmons inside, indicating that he feared she would talk to the police.

Moments later, a gunshot was heard. The family member reported seeing an injured Simmons and quickly left the house with two children who were also home at the time. Police were called back to the home.

When they arrived, one of the responding was struck four times by bullets, according to the district attorney’s office. Investigators said Walker shot a total of 19 rounds before running off into the woods.

Walker was previously arrested for battery. The victim in that case was also Aleka Simmons.

Simmons was found in the upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police. She died at the scene. The injured officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment and has since recovered.

Walker was arrested days later on Aug. 8, after a lengthy manhunt. When authorities found him, they reported finding a signed apology made out to Officer Nunn and DeKalb County police.

During trial, the district attorney’s office said Walker argued that he shot Simmons in self-defense and intended to shoot the ground near responding officers in an attempt to get them to shoot and kill him.

Walker was ultimately found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.

If you or someone you love may be a victim of domestic violence, call or text the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. Help is available.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.