DeKalb County police looking for potentially armed murder suspect

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help finding a murder suspect they say “may be armed.”

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Brown is wanted for murder in connection to the death of Dorian Bennett. Bennett was killed May 3 at I-285 and Lavista Road in Tucker, Georgia.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning the public not to approach Brown; police believe he could be armed.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

