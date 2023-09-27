3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Driver accused of hitting Henry County cycling group, injuring one of the riders

A Henry County man is accused of hitting a cycling group and injuring one of the riders.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County man is accused of hitting a cycling group and injuring one of the riders.

According to an incident report, a group of about nine bicyclists were riding near Rocky Creek Road and Boynton Road when they passed a man standing outside of his home.

Woody Morgan was with the group at the time and told Atlanta News First they’d had unpleasant encounters with the man before.

“He doesn’t like us and doesn’t think we should be on his road because he pays taxes on it,” he said. “And when we passed, they were being pretty obnoxious to us.”

The group alleges the man then got into his truck and drove so close to the cyclists that he allegedly hit one of them with his vehicle.

The woman, who is a nurse, was injured but is expected to recover.

“He looked straight at her and yelled at us and two times told us he’d get back in his truck and come run over us and kill us at some point,” Morgan said. “But then he just chose to leave.”

66-year-old David Harper was arrested in the incident.

Attorney Bruce Hagen is now representing the group and said this should be a reminder to drivers that the road must be shared.

“Drivers remain patient and slow down when they see someone on a bike, which is required by law,” Hagen said. “That they leave at least three feet when passing cyclists, which is required by law.”

Harper is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
Montay Stinson
Family of man found dead in Fulton County Jail release autopsy results
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Georgia Powerball
2 in Georgia win $50K each in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Latest News

The Carter Center and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library have big plans for this weekend.
99 cent Museum admission for Jimmy Carter’s 99th Birthday
There were reportedly no injuries.
Large fire at apartment building under construction
A Henry County man is accused of hitting a cycling group and injuring one of the riders.
Driver accused of hitting Henry County cycling group, injuring one of the riders
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Record low for housing foster kids in offices after ANF investigation