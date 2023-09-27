Driver accused of hitting Henry County cycling group, injuring one of the riders

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County man is accused of hitting a cycling group and injuring one of the riders.

According to an incident report, a group of about nine bicyclists were riding near Rocky Creek Road and Boynton Road when they passed a man standing outside of his home.

Woody Morgan was with the group at the time and told Atlanta News First they’d had unpleasant encounters with the man before.

“He doesn’t like us and doesn’t think we should be on his road because he pays taxes on it,” he said. “And when we passed, they were being pretty obnoxious to us.”

The group alleges the man then got into his truck and drove so close to the cyclists that he allegedly hit one of them with his vehicle.

The woman, who is a nurse, was injured but is expected to recover.

“He looked straight at her and yelled at us and two times told us he’d get back in his truck and come run over us and kill us at some point,” Morgan said. “But then he just chose to leave.”

66-year-old David Harper was arrested in the incident.

Attorney Bruce Hagen is now representing the group and said this should be a reminder to drivers that the road must be shared.

“Drivers remain patient and slow down when they see someone on a bike, which is required by law,” Hagen said. “That they leave at least three feet when passing cyclists, which is required by law.”

Harper is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.

