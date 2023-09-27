3-Degree Guarantee
Everything you need to know about the North Georgia State Fair

North Georgia State Fair swings.
Fair festivities kicked off on Sept. 21 and will end on Sunday.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The North Georgia State Fair is in full swing in Marietta.

Fair festivities kicked off on Sept. 21 and will end on Sunday, Oct. 1.

What time is the North Georgia State Fair open?

The hours for the fair vary by day.

Here is the list of hours:

  • Sept. 27-28 - 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 29 - 4 p.m. to midnight (no entry after 10 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Sept. 30 - 10 a.m. to midnight (no entry after 10 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Oct. 1 - 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For directions and lodging, click here.

How much are tickets to the North Georgia State Fair?

Admission is $10 and is free for those 10 and younger. Parking is $5, cash only.

Ride ticket prices vary. Individual tickets are $1.25, 21 tickets cost $20, 55 tickets cost $50 and 120 tickets cost $100.

Admission and ride tickets can be bought with cash, card and tap and pay. Most fair vendors accept cash and card.

What all will be at the North Georgia State Fair?

There will be a variety of attractions at the fair. Attractions include Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom and North Georgia Animals Petting Barn, among others. For a full list of attractions, click here.

For more information on the North Georgia State Fair, click here.

