Exclusive: Rand Paul may be the man who shuts down the government

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Despite Tuesday night’s passage by U.S. House Republicans of four spending bills, one Republican across the aisle may have the power in Congress to shut down the entire federal government.

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) said he is opposed to any spending bill that includes funding for Ukraine in its war over Russian aggression into its territory.

“We’re $33 trillion in debt right now,” Paul said. “We’re getting to the point where our debt is more of a threat to our security than what’s going on over there.

“My primary reason for opposing more money [for Ukrainian defense spending] is that we don’t have it.”

Late Tuesday, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy successfully led his party to advance four conservative spending bills. The measures passed, according to CBS News, after days of GOP infighting between moderates and a conservatives over how to fund the government.

But the move may do little to change the dynamics underlying the fight over government spending, with just days to go before government funding expires.

A shutdown would furlough millions of federal employees, leave the military without pay, disrupt air travel and cut off vital safety net services, and could be politically punishing to lawmakers whose job it is to fund government.

President Joe Biden, who earlier this year reached a budget deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy that became law, believes it’s up to the House Republicans to deliver.

Even if the House were to pass all four bills to fund the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, State and Agriculture for another year, they contain spending cuts that make them dead on arrival in the Senate, where Democrats are working on their own solution to avoid a shutdown.

House conservative Republicans - including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from northwest Georgia - are opposed to a short-term funding extension and want deeper spending cuts. They twice defeated McCarthy’s efforts to advance the defense spending bill last week, and have vowed to oppose continuing resolutions (CR) which would extend government funding at current levels as broader talks unfold.

Greene said she voted against advancing McCarthy’s House package because the bills are headed toward defeat anyway.

“I’m trying to save everybody from wasting time,” she said.

Late Tuesday, the Senate also advanced a CR to keep government running through Nov. 17. It would maintain funding at current levels with a $6 billion boost for Ukraine and $6 billion for U.S. disaster relief, among other provisions.

The 79-page Senate bill would fund the government at current levels and would include the Ukraine and U.S. disaster aid that has been in jeopardy. It also includes an extension of Federal Aviation Administration provisions expiring Saturday.

