Falcons prepare for Jaguars in international matchup

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons will head across the pond to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30am at Wembley Stadium.

The Falcons are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions, 20-6.

Desmond Ridder said Detroit "came out with more juice, more energy" and the Falcons were flat. He's really driving home the point that the Falcons want to see positives in every first play. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) September 27, 2023

The team placed linebacker Troy Anderson on IR with an injury and it remains to be seen if he will return at any point this season.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said WR Zay Jones is a "long shot" to play the Falcons Sunday in London with knee injury.



LB Devin Lloyd won’t travel to London and will miss the next two weeks. He had surgery to put 2 screws into his thumb yesterday, hope is he returns vs. Colts. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 27, 2023

Head coach Arthur Smith told media Wednesday he was excited for the international matchup and it was another opportunity to get another win.

The Falcons are scheduled to fly out on Thursday before landing Friday and practicing. There will be plenty of adjustments to time change and scheduling in a short amount of time.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder told media he has not been “across the pond” and has changed his sleep schedule to better adapt.

In addition to the regular broadcast of the game, there will also be an animated toy story version of the game on ESPN+ and Disney+.

