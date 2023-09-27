3-Degree Guarantee
Falcons prepare for Jaguars in international matchup

NFL takes on London at Wembley Stadium
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football practice, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons will head across the pond to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30am at Wembley Stadium.

The Falcons are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions, 20-6.

The team placed linebacker Troy Anderson on IR with an injury and it remains to be seen if he will return at any point this season.

Head coach Arthur Smith told media Wednesday he was excited for the international matchup and it was another opportunity to get another win.

The Falcons are scheduled to fly out on Thursday before landing Friday and practicing. There will be plenty of adjustments to time change and scheduling in a short amount of time.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder told media he has not been “across the pond” and has changed his sleep schedule to better adapt.

In addition to the regular broadcast of the game, there will also be an animated toy story version of the game on ESPN+ and Disney+.

