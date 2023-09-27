First Alert Forecast | Clouds linger this afternoon, clear out overnight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cloudy skies and a breezy easterly wind has combined to keep temperatures cooler this afternoon. Most locations are roughly 10° cooler than yesterday afternoon. Clouds should break overnight, which will allow for temperatures to drop to the low to mid 60s overnight.

Sunshine returns to north Georgia Thursday--- and that will help temperatures climb to the lower 80s across parts of the area. A gorgeous forecast awaits us as we march towards the weekend, with rain free conditions dominating the First Alert 7 Day Forecast. We will warm to the mid 80s by the weekend and hang out in that territory through the middle of next week.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics -- and while Tropical Storm Philippe is forecast to weaken, if you’re heading to Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic this weekend expect it to be rainy.

Afternoon temperatures return to the 80s for the foreseeable future. (Atlanta News First)

