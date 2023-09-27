FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers this morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day with a few spotty showers possible, especially north of Atlanta.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 78°

Normal high - 81°

Chance of rain - 20%

Spotty showers this morning, dry this afternoon

Everyone won’t get wet, but there will be a few spotty showers in metro Atlanta and north Georgia through 8 a.m. Most of the showers will be north of Atlanta.

After 8 a.m., it will be dry for the rest of the day, but remain mostly cloudy and cooler with highs only in the upper 70s.

Forecast map for Wednesday morning (Atlanta News First)

Forecast highs Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

More sun this weekend

High pressure will gradually build into north Georgia this weekend, which will lead to mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 80s Friday through much of next week.

