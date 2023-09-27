Judge refuses to immediately block grant program for Black women entrepreneurs

(AP) - A federal judge in Atlanta ruled Tuesday that a venture capital firm can continue offering a grant program only to Black women entrepreneurs, saying a lawsuit arguing it illegally excluded other races was not likely to succeed.

Senior U.S. Judge Thomas Thrash denied a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the grants by the Atlanta-based Fearless Fund. The judge issued the decision in court after hearing arguments from attorneys and said he planned to issue a written order by the end of the week.

Attorneys like Ben Crump released the following statement:

Today, the fight for equity and real economic freedom prevailed. The Federal District Court denied plaintiff’s attempt to shut down a charitable organization’s mission to support Black women and women of color. We outlined in clear and precise terms why plaintiff’s claims against the Fearless Foundation are baseless. The reality is that Black women and women of color are significantly under-resourced in advancing their business endeavors. There is no law that restricts grants from being issued to women of color or Black women, particularly in light of this disparity. We are pleased with this result.

The Fearless Fund is a tiny player in the approximately $200 billion global venture capital market, but Tuesday’s ruling was a significant victory for the firm, which has become symbolic of the fight over corporate diversity policies. The lawsuit against it could be a test case, as the battle over considerations on race shifts to the workplace following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling ending affirmative action in college admissions.

The injunction was sought by the American Alliance for Equal Rights, a nonprofit founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, the man behind the admissions cases the Supreme Court ruled on in June.

Blum said the alliance plans to appeal the decision.

“Our nation’s civil rights laws do not permit racial distinctions because some groups are overrepresented in various endeavors, while others are under-represented,” he said in a statement.

The American Alliance for Equal Rights is disappointed with the court’s denial of our preliminary injunction challenging the racially exclusive policies of the Fearless Fund. We intend to appeal this decision. Our nation’s civil rights laws do not permit racial distinctions because some racial groups are overrepresented in various endeavors, while others are under-represented. A useful way of determining the fairness, and, ultimately, the legality, of a policy is to apply the “shoe on the other foot” test. In the case of the Fearless Fund, would a different venture capital fund’s requirement that only white men are eligible for its funding and support be fair and legal? If the answer is no, then it must follow in the law that racially exclusive policies that target a different race and sex must be unfair and illegal as well. The vast majority of venture capital funding today is directed to very specific businesses such as artificial intelligence, software models, biopharmaceuticals, renewable energy, medical devices, and other high- technology businesses. These businesses have potentially enormous financial scale while many others do not. The principals of these high-tech companies usually have advanced degrees and experience in academic fields such as physics, computer science, biomedical engineering, chemistry, and mathematics. The venture capital funding gaps between the races is never a legal or moral justification to exclude certain men and women from public programs by race or ethnicity. The American Alliance for Equal Rights believes it is legally permissible to provide benefits to businesses and individuals who are under-resourced, but those benefits must be made available to all races and ethnicities.

The fund’s founders rallied with the Rev. Al Sharpton outside the cohigh-technologyurthouse after the decision.

“We will continue to run the nation’s first venture capital fund that is built by women of color for women of color,” Fearless Fund CEO and co-founder Arian Simone told a crowd of supporters.

“We are not trying to discriminate, we are trying to correct historic discrimination,” Sharpton said.

The founders released the following statement to Atlanta News First:

We created the Fearless Fund and Fearless Foundation to address ongoing disparities in the venture capital space. Unfortunately, women of color continue to face significant barriers in obtaining access to capital. We are very pleased with the Court’s decision to deny plaintiff’s attempt to shut down our grant program and look forward to continuing to advance our critical mission. We also want to thank each of our supporters, corporate partners, and investors for their unwavering commitment throughout every step of this journey. We realize there is still a long road ahead, but today we remain fearless and steadfast in creating pathways that empower women of color entrepreneurs.

The alliance argues in a lawsuit that the fund’s Fearless Strivers Grant Contest, which awards $20,000 to Black women who run businesses, violates a section of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 prohibiting racial discrimination in contracts. It says it has members who are being excluded from the program because of their race and said it’s entitled to relief.

Thrash said the grants were “charitable donations” intended in part to send the message that Black women business owners have suffered discrimination. Donating money is “expressive conduct” entitled to protection under the First Amendment, the judge said, accusing the alliance of wanting the fund to communicate a different message.

“That’s not the way it works,” the judge said.

An attorney for the alliance, Gilbert Dickey, noted the grant program was not open to other racial minorities, including Hispanics. Promoting one race over others is not protected by the First Amendment, he said.

“This case is about whether they can exclude everyone else solely on the basis of race,” he said.

The venture capital firm was established to address barriers that exist in venture capital funding for businesses led by women of color. Less than 1% of venture capital funding goes to businesses owned by Black and Hispanic women, according to the nonprofit advocacy group digitalundivided.

The Fearless Fund runs the grant contest four times a year. To be eligible, a business must be at least 51% owned by a Black woman, among other qualifications.

An attorney for the fund, Mylan Denerstein, said the section of the 1866 Civil Rights Act that the plaintiff was citing was intended to ensure that Black people who were formerly enslaved would have the same rights as whites to enforce contracts after the Civil War.

“The plaintiff is attempting to turn this seminal civil rights law on its head,” she said.

