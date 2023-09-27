Tractor-trailer hits bridge, shuts down lanes on I-285, Mt. Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lanes are closed on I-285 and Mt. Vernon Highway near the interstate after a tractor-trailer hit a bridge in Sandy Springs, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

I-285 westbound is partially open and Mt. Vernon Highway is shut down. I-285 eastbound is open.

The tractor-trailer was carrying an excavator, GDOT says.

Lanes are expected to reopen around 2:15 p.m., according to an alert from Georgia 511.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

GDOT officials will inspect the bridge.

