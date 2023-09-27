3-Degree Guarantee
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says

Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during a crime, the sheriff’s office said.(Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A manhunt is currently in progress for a teen who is No. 1 on the Clayton County sheriff’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who faces charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during a crime, the sheriff’s office said. Officials have warned the public to avoid the area of Tara Boulevard and McDonough Road due to heavy law enforcement presence.

Choyce is a Black male who is more than six feet tall, the sheriff’s office said. He has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds.

Choyce is a suspect in a murder case, according to the sheriff’s office. On June 29, Clayton County police responded to Lovejoy Regional Park, where they reportedly found a body with multiple gunshot wounds.

Choyce is known to be “armed and dangerous” and is reportedly wanted by two other agencies as well, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone found helping Choyce will go “directly to jail with him,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“Don’t believe me try it,” it added.

