Metro Atlanta nonprofit helps those with sensory needs find inclusive spaces

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to nonprofit KultureCity, one in six people have invisible disabilities or sensory needs, such as autism, anxiety, PTSD, dementia or Parkinson’s.

The nonprofit certifies venues and restaurants across the metro that make sure those with sensory needs are not left out.

“Going to public places is oftentimes overwhelming. Whether it’s the crowds, the light, the sounds, the environment, the smells, oftentimes these individuals tend to stay at home,” KultureCity Executive Director Uma Sirvastava said.

Ron Hsu, co-owner of Lazy Betty on DeKalb Avenue, said, “We’re doing everything we can to also welcome anyone with non-visible disabilities, it really aligned with our value of inclusiveness.”

Lazy Betty is one of several restaurants certified by KultureCity. They said working for the certification was a no-brainer. The staff has been trained on how to comfort customers with sensory disabilities and they have a special sensory bag.

“If there’s a whole bunch of mayhem going on, you slap these things on, start playing with a couple of these. Before you know it, you don’t have to leave the table. But if that is a necessity, then our staff is trained how to quietly escort people to our safe space, which is our office, turn the lights off, have quiet time and enjoy yourself there,” said Lazy Betty co-owner Aaron Phillips.

Said Sirvastava: “We as humans are wired for that social interaction. We’re wired to go out and grab a beer with friends, to enjoy a nice meal with family, and we don’t want anybody’s sensory needs to set them back or hold them back. We want to make sure these individuals have the same access as a neurotypical individual would.”

You can check out KultureCity’s interactive map of sensory-friendly venues, including Lazy Betty, the Georgia Aquarium and the College Football Hall of Fame, here.

