Plan to fly? The potential government shutdown could affect that.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traveling is already stressful enough for many, but as a government shutdown looms, TSA workers could stop getting paychecks.

The government is set to run out of money in just a few days if a funding plan is not passed.

“If we do go into a shutdown, the officers are required to come to work,” said Aaron Barker.

Barker represents Georgia TSA workers as the local president for AFGE Local 554.

Less than five years ago, a government shutdown forced TSA officers to work without knowing when they’d see their next paycheck.

“People had to make decisions on whether to feed their families, buy diapers or come to work,” said Barker. “So we don’t want them to have to make those decisions again.”

Barker said he’s encouraging TSA officers to still come to work should there be a shutdown. But he’s hoping a government shutdown will be averted.

“We are urging all of our members to call their Congressional members and urge them to keep the government open,” said Barker.

The White House came out with a warning on Wednesday that a shutdown could cause significant delays and longer wait times for travelers at airports across the U.S.

According to the White House, in Georgia, 1,727 TSA officers and 577 air traffic controllers would be required to work without pay under a shutdown.

Travelers at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport expressed concerns about the possibility of longer TSA lines and for the officers themselves.

“That’s not right, they need to get paid for what they do,” an airport traveler told Atlanta News First.

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport released the following statement on a potential government shutdown:

“We’re monitoring the situation and are prepared to address any operational challenges caused by the shutdown. During similar events in the past, we collaborated with our partners to ensure federal employees who are required to work with deferred pay are provided the resources necessary to maintain their well-being. We expect to do the same if needed this year.”

Barker is calling on Congress to avoid a shutdown so TSA officers can continue doing their job without stress.

“That’s something we don’t need,” said Barker. “The job of the transportation security officer is to protect, make sure we’re not letting guns and incendiaries through to keep everyone safe when they’re trying to get to and from their families.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.