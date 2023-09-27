3-Degree Guarantee
Police identify man found dead on Gwinnett County construction site

A body found on a construction site in unincorporated Norcross has been identified as...
A body found on a construction site in unincorporated Norcross has been identified as 35-year-old Carlos Figueroa Flores, police said.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a month after a man’s body was found on a construction site in unincorporated Norcross, officials determined his identity thanks to help from the public, Gwinnett County police said in a statement.

The body has been identified as 35-year-old Carlos Figueroa Flores, police said. A friend of Flores reportedly saw a police Facebook post with pictures of Flores’ tattoos and reached out to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigators ask for help identifying body found in Norcross

Flores’ next-of-kin have been notified of his death, police said. Officers are still investigating how and why he died.

Police originally responded to a construction site near Live Oak Parkway and Thompson Parkway on Aug. 7, where Flores’ body was found near a pile of dirt, according to the incident report. Police released photos of his tattoos and a composite sketch two weeks later.

A composite sketch of the unidentified Hispanic male.
A composite sketch of the unidentified Hispanic male.(Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office)

