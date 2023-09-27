3-Degree Guarantee
Police standoff underway in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

Police are on the scene of a tense standoff in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are on the scene of a tense standoff in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

The scene is on the 1000 block of Katherwood Drive SW.

Atlanta police and Fulton County deputies are working to get at least one individual to surrender. An Atlanta News First crew at the scene reported hearing an officer on a megaphone asking someone to come out with their hands up.

Police have several blocks around Katherwood closed at this time. Avoid the area.

