3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Security guard shot overnight at bar in South Fulton, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a bar that injured a security guard overnight in South Fulton.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting at a bar in South Fulton overnight.

It happened Wednesday around 1:15 a.m. at VVS Bar & Restaurant on Old National Highway. Police say the victim is a security guard at the bar. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, possibly to the leg.

Investigators worked the scene for about four hours trying to piece together what happened.

No one is in custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Montay Stinson
Family of man found dead in Fulton County Jail release autopsy results
Georgia Powerball
2 in Georgia win $50K each in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Latest News

The scene of a standoff in southwest Atlanta.
SWAT responds to police standoff in southwest Atlanta
The scene of a double shooting at a Citco gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
2 women shot at gas station overnight, Atlanta police say
Six people were injured when a car collided head-on with MARTA bus in DeKalb County.
6 injured in head-on crash involving MARTA bus in DeKalb County
Police are on the scene of a tense standoff in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Police standoff underway in southwest Atlanta neighborhood