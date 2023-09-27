Security guard shot overnight at bar in South Fulton, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting at a bar in South Fulton overnight.

It happened Wednesday around 1:15 a.m. at VVS Bar & Restaurant on Old National Highway. Police say the victim is a security guard at the bar. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, possibly to the leg.

Investigators worked the scene for about four hours trying to piece together what happened.

No one is in custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

