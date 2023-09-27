3-Degree Guarantee
LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters battle flames at apartment complex in northwest Atlanta

By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are battling flames at an apartment complex that appears to be under construction in northwest Atlanta.

The fire was already coming through the roof of the multiple-story building at 1315 Northwest Drive when firefighters arrived, fire officials said. The address is listed as Populus Westside.

Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

