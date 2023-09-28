Amber Alert issued for missing Atlanta Public Schools student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Atlanta Public Schools student.

Atlanta Public School said David T. Howard Middle School student Adijah Kasanti Little, 13, was last seen at the American Deli restaurant on Camp Creek Parkway. Little reportedly left David T. Howard Middle School around 1 p.m. and got into a black Ford Explorer with the Georgia license plate RVL5658.

APS said Little is wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front and black and white sneakers. She also has a pink purse. Her hair is reportedly in braids with pink highlights. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Little is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children believes Little was abducted by 16-year-old Emmanuel Paul Williams just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Williams is believed to be wearing a black shirt with black pants. He is Black with a small black afro and brown eyes, according to the NCMEC.

The NCMEC believes Little is “in extreme danger.”

Anyone who has contact with Little is asked to contact the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department at 404-802-2000 or call 911.

