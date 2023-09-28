3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta Public Schools police seeking public’s help in finding missing student

Adijah Kasanti Little
Adijah Kasanti Little(Atlanta Public Schools)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

APS said David T. Howard Middle School student Adijah Kasanti Little, 13, was last seen at the American Deli restaurant on Camp Creek Parkway. Little reportedly left David T. Howard Middle School around 1 p.m. and got into a black Ford Explorer with the Georgia license plate RVL5658.

APS said Little is wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front and black and white sneakers. She also has a pink purse. Her hair is reportedly in braids with pink highlights.

Anyone who has contact with Little is asked to contact the Atlanta Public Schools Police at 404-802-2000 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
Montay Stinson
Family of man found dead in Fulton County Jail release autopsy results
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul may be the man who shuts down the government
Georgia’s very own Jimmy Carter is celebrating his birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at...
Changes made to Jimmy Carter’s birthday celebrations, likely due to impending government shutdown

Latest News

Delta is returning to the gate to tweak unpopular changes in its frequent-flyer program
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hall County on Sunday, according to police.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Hall County, police say
The nonprofit certifies venues and restaurants across the metro that make sure those with...
Metro Atlanta nonprofit helps those with sensory needs find inclusive spaces
The fire was already coming through the roof of the three-story building at 1315 Northwest...
Fire contained at northwest Atlanta apartment complex under construction