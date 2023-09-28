Atlanta Public Schools police seeking public’s help in finding missing student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

APS said David T. Howard Middle School student Adijah Kasanti Little, 13, was last seen at the American Deli restaurant on Camp Creek Parkway. Little reportedly left David T. Howard Middle School around 1 p.m. and got into a black Ford Explorer with the Georgia license plate RVL5658.

APS said Little is wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front and black and white sneakers. She also has a pink purse. Her hair is reportedly in braids with pink highlights.

Anyone who has contact with Little is asked to contact the Atlanta Public Schools Police at 404-802-2000 or call 911.

