3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bank that handles Infowars money appears to be cutting ties with Alex Jones’ company, lawyer says

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Sept. 22, 2022. A bank recently shut down the accounts of Jones' media company citing unauthorized transactions — a move that caused panic at the business when its balances suddenly dropped from more than $2 million to zero, according to a bankruptcy lawyer for the company. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bank recently shut down the accounts of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ media company, citing unauthorized transactions — a move that caused panic at the business when its balances suddenly dropped from more than $2 million to zero, according to a lawyer for the company.

The action last week by Axos Bank also exposed worry and doubt at the company, Free Speech Systems, about being able to find another bank to handle its money.

Jones, a conservative provocateur whose Infowars program promotes fake theories about global conspiracies, UFOs and mind control, is seeking bankruptcy protection as he and his company owe $1.5 billion to relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.

The debt is the result of the families winning lawsuits against Jones for his calling the massacre that killed 26 people a hoax and his supporters threatening and harassing the victims’ families.

A lawyer for Free Speech Systems, Ray Battaglia, told a federal bankruptcy judge in Houston on Tuesday that Axos Bank had shut down the company’s accounts on Aug. 21 “without notice or warning.”

Battaglia said he and a court-appointed overseer of Free Speech Systems’ finances were both out of the country when they received “frantic” messages about the company’s bank balances dropping to zero.

Bank officials, he said, didn’t provide much information.

According to Battaglia, Axos claimed it had contacted Free Speech Systems in July about a transaction and the company did not respond, which Battaglia disputed. The bank also indicated there were unauthorized transactions, but didn’t go into detail, he said. He said the bank informed Jones’ company that it would be sending a cashier’s check for the total balance.

“So we’re perplexed,” Battaglia told the bankruptcy judge. “We have no answers for the court. They (the bank) have not provided us with any.”

Battaglia said the media company will have to seek another bank or take Axos to court “because we just don’t know who will bank us.” At the request of Jones’ lawyers, Axos did agree to reopen the company’s accounts for 30 days but it appears it will not extend the relationship beyond that, he said.

Spokespeople for Axos did not return email messages seeking comment Wednesday. An email sent to Infowars also went unanswered, as have previous messages.

Jones and Free Speech Systems make the bulk of their money from selling nutritional supplements, survival gear, books, clothing and other merchandise, which Jones hawks on his daily web and radio show.

According to the company’s most recent financial statement filed in bankruptcy court, it had more than $2.5 million in its Axos accounts at the end of August after bringing in more than $3 million in revenue during the month. The company paid out over $2 million in expenses and other costs, leaving a net cash flow of $1 million.

The bankruptcy judge, Christopher Lopez, will be deciding how much money Jones and Free Speech Systems will have to pay creditors, including the Sandy Hook families. Jones is appealing the court awards, citing free speech rights and missteps by judges.

In 2018, social media companies including Facebook, YouTube and Apple banned Jones from their platforms. It is not clear if Jones’ views have anything to do with Axos Bank’s actions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
SNAP Benefit
Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians
Mount Vernon Highway Bridge remains closed at I-285.
I-285 westbound in Sandy Springs reopens ahead of Thursday morning commute
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says
Georgia’s very own Jimmy Carter is celebrating his birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at...
Changes made to Jimmy Carter’s birthday celebrations, likely due to impending government shutdown

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden is targeting Trump’s ‘extremist movement’ as he makes democracy a touchtone in reelection bid
An animal rescue has since named the pup Sammy.
Puppy rescued after Walmart workers find him abandoned in sealed plastic box
Key federal funds for day care providers will expire this weekend, likely forcing tens of...
Federal fund for day care providers will expire this weekend
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage