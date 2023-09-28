3-Degree Guarantee
Bat captured in Stone Mountain tests positive for rabies, officials say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bat captured in a residential neighborhood near Stoneview Park has tested positive for rabies, DeKalb County officials said.

The bat was found in the area of Holly Hedge Road in Stone Mountain on Wednesday. A test for rabies was conducted shortly after.

Georgia is considered an endemic state for rabies, with the state’s Department of Public Health seeing an average of 200 cases per year. DeKalb County officials say positive results for the viral disease are not uncommon in their area.

People are being advised to remain vigilant of unusual behavior in pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if they suspect exposure.

Other ways to keep your pets safe from rabies include:

  • Keep your pet’s vaccinations up to date.
  • Keep your cats indoors and your dogs on a leash when outside.
  • Don’t leave food or garbage outside that may attract wild animals.
  • Stay away from wild animals and do not feed them.

For more information or to make a report, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at (404) 294-2996 or (404) 294-2519 after hours. The Atlanta Poison Center is available for rabies consultation at (404) 616-9000. You can also call the statewide center at (800) 282-5846.

