Bounce house fundraising for local nonprofit supporting kids aging out of the foster care system

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Connections Homes is a nonprofit that supports people ages 18-24 who are aging or have aged out of foster care.

“We put mentors in their lives. We ask these mentors for a lifelong commitment because we truly believe everyone deserves someone and as our slogan goes, maybe that someone is you,” said Tynesha Anderson with Connections Homes.

Sometimes, their support comes from the most unexpected places, FUNBOX Bounce House is donating part of its ticket sales to support Connections Homes. The 25 thousand square foot Bounce House markets itself as the World’s Biggest Bounce Park. There are locations at Town Center Mall in Kennesaw and Sugar Loaf Mills in Lawrenceville.

Both parks will run until the end of November, proceeds from each ticket are going towards Connections Homes.

“It is not enough to push these kids out and say good luck, they need help. They need our help. We pride ourselves in being able to put people in their lives to help them navigate difficult spaces,” said Anderson.

