Companies recruit military veterans, spouses, and dependents for jobs in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are teaming up for a career fair Thursday for companies looking to attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Atlanta area.

It’s a free hiring event for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. The job fair is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Free parking is available in the Red Deck.

Career opportunities are available in the following fields:

· Government

· Management/Supervision

· Transportation/Logistics

· Project Management

· Information Technology

· Human Resources

· Healthcare

Learn more here: Atlanta Veterans Job Fair

