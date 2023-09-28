3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Delta is returning to the gate to tweak unpopular changes in its frequent-flyer program

(Alec Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Delta Air Lines is rethinking changes it already announced to its loyalty program, with the airline’s CEO saying it went too far trying to address a surge in the ranks of elite frequent flyers.

Delta said two weeks ago that starting in early 2025 it would base elite status purely on spending, instead of also counting flights, and limit airport club access for holders of Delta credit cards.

“No question we probably went too far in doing that,” CEO Ed Bastian told the Atlanta Rotary Club. “I think we moved too fast, and we are looking at it now.”

Bastian promised “modifications” that the airline will announce “sometime over the next few weeks.” He didn’t give details.

Bastian made the comments Monday, and a recording was released Wednesday.

The changes were roundly criticized on social media, with some Delta frequent flyers vowing to take their business elsewhere. Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways jumped in, pitching offers to woo unhappy Delta customers by matching their loyalty status in those carriers’ programs.

“We have received a lot of feedback,” Bastian acknowledged. After the CEO said Delta would reconsider some of the changes, the Rotary crowd burst into applause.

The number of Delta customers with top-tier Diamond status has doubled since the pandemic began, Bastian said. That has led to a crush of demand for premium seats, upgrades, and access to its airport Sky Clubs and complaints that the clubs have gotten too crowded.

Bastian said the Atlanta-based airline needs to be sure it can provide top-tier frequent flyers with the service they expect.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
Montay Stinson
Family of man found dead in Fulton County Jail release autopsy results
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul may be the man who shuts down the government
Georgia’s very own Jimmy Carter is celebrating his birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at...
Changes made to Jimmy Carter’s birthday celebrations, likely due to impending government shutdown

Latest News

Adijah Kasanti Little
Atlanta Public Schools seeking public’s help in finding missing student
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hall County on Sunday, according to police.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Hall County, police say
The nonprofit certifies venues and restaurants across the metro that make sure those with...
Metro Atlanta nonprofit helps those with sensory needs find inclusive spaces
The fire was already coming through the roof of the three-story building at 1315 Northwest...
Fire contained at northwest Atlanta apartment complex under construction