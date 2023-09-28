3-Degree Guarantee
Electrical issue forces evacuation of building in Midtown

Investigators say it was an electrical problem that created smoke and forced a building evacuation Thursday morning, but it never sparked a fire.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was a chaotic scene at a high-rise building on Cheshire Bridge Road in Midtown Thursday morning after the smell of smoke forced an evacuation.

Residents said they smelled smoke just after 5 a.m. Fire crews rushed to the scene and immediately started evacuating the building.

Investigators say it was an electrical problem that created the smoke, but it never sparked a fire.

One resident told Atlanta News First that a lot of people who live in the building are in wheelchairs and had trouble evacuating.

No injuries were reported.

