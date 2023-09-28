Family fights stigma to help others struggling with thoughts of suicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The shocking, unexpected death of MARTA CEO Jeff Parker is still felt today. Eighteen months after his death, his wife Erin Harlow Parker is looking for ways to fight the stigma and help others who might be contemplating suicide.

She shared a video with her daughters to try to reach other families.

Erin Harlow Parker said she met her husband Jeff when she was just 19. He was adventurous, loving, and a real goofball. She said he was always passionate about public transit and connecting people. She said he gave no signs that he may have been struggling with mental health issues.

“It’s really easy to get into a place where you go down the rabbit hole — ‘what went wrong? how did I miss this?’” said Harlow Parker.

Harlow Parker is dedicating her energy to helping other families. She has served as an advanced practice pediatric psychiatric nurse for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life program for over a decade. They’re an arm of the hospital that connects children to nurses, therapists, and wellness counselors to teach them how to talk about their feelings and their mental health.

Erin said suicide can happen to anyone, but it can be prevented by connection, talking about it, and expressing feelings.

According to the National Institute of Health, there are several warning signs that you should look out for before getting someone help.

Talking about:

Wanting to die

Great guilt or shame

Being a burden to others

Feeling:

Empty, hopeless, trapped, or having no reason to live

Extremely sad, more anxious, agitated, or full of rage

Unbearable emotional or physical pain

Changing behavior, such as:

Making a plan or researching ways to die

Withdrawing from friends, saying goodbye, giving away important items, or making a will

Taking dangerous risks such as driving extremely fast

Displaying extreme mood swings

Eating or sleeping more or less

Using drugs or alcohol more often

“I would want someone who might be struggling to understand that suicide does not have to be the answer. They are loved and there is help out there. We as humans aren’t born talking about our feelings, it’s something we need to learn and practice,” said Harlow Parker.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text a crisis counselor at 741741, or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

