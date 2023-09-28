FBI visits Lithonia senior center, educates elderly about scammers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mildred Cohen will never forget a terrifying phone call where scammers, using AI technology, faked the voice of her grandson.

“I’m in jail. And I need two hundred dollars right away,” said Cohen.

RELATED: Over $3B was lost in senior citizen fraud in 2022. Here’s the most common scams.

Cohen says the scammers said her grandson was badly injured in a car accident, in jail, and in desperate need of money for a lawyer.

“I thought [it] was true because it was so well made up. I believe it, that I was getting ready to send the money,” she said.

That day, Cohen nearly became a victim.

Her experience was one of the many advanced fraud schemes preying on some of our most vulnerable loved ones.

“You’ll get a call from somebody who you think is your granddaughter that you know is on vacation in Mexico, right? And she’s screaming and crying saying she’s been kidnapped,” said Sean Mullis, a supervisory special agent with the FBI.

Now, the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia, and Dekalb County Office of Senior Services are getting creative to tackle the problem.

They’re handing out placemats, which provide tips on how to spot common scams, what to look out for, and how to get help if you become a victim.

“That’s the most important thing. Not only getting the word out but giving something that’s in hand, that’s tangible,” said Mullis.

It’s a lesson Deborah Hunter learned the hard way, she says, after scammers stole her identity and took $5,000 from her credit card.

“I felt violated, you know, I work hard from my money,” said Hunter.

It’s why she hopes the placemats serve as more than just a space for plates and utensils.

“If they’re not going to apply it, it’s a waste of time. They need to apply it,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.