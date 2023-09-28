3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler this morning; 80s return this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a cooler start to your day with lows in the upper 50s. We’ll see more sun this afternoon!

Thursday’s summary

High - 80°

Normal high - 81°

Chance of rain - 0%

Cooler start

Temperatures are a bit cooler this morning in metro Atlanta with the upper 50s as you drive to work. Despite the cooler start, we’ll see a warmer afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Clouds moving out

We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies, but the clouds will move out throughout the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures through the weekend.

Forecast highs Thursday
Forecast highs Thursday(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul may be the man who shuts down the government
SNAP Benefit
Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians
I-285 westbound is partially open and Mt. Vernon Highway is shut down. I-285 eastbound is open.
GDOT hopeful I-285 in Sandy Springs will reopen before Thursday rush hour
Georgia’s very own Jimmy Carter is celebrating his birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at...
Changes made to Jimmy Carter’s birthday celebrations, likely due to impending government shutdown
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says

Latest News

Clouds moving out today with highs in the 80s
Clouds moving out today with highs in the 80s
First Alert Forecast - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast | Partly sunny and seasonable Thursday
Gradual weakening expected over the weekend
First Alert | A gradual warming trend
First Alert Forecast - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Some sun returns on Thursday