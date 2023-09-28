FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler this morning; 80s return this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a cooler start to your day with lows in the upper 50s. We’ll see more sun this afternoon!

Thursday’s summary

High - 80°

Normal high - 81°

Chance of rain - 0%

Cooler start

Temperatures are a bit cooler this morning in metro Atlanta with the upper 50s as you drive to work. Despite the cooler start, we’ll see a warmer afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Clouds moving out

We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies, but the clouds will move out throughout the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures through the weekend.

Forecast highs Thursday (Atlanta News First)

