Former Fulton County Jail officer indicted for strangling inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who used to work as a Fulton County Jail detention officer has been indicted on federal charges after he allegedly strangled an inmate, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Monique Clark, 32, was charged with deprivation of rights under color of law, the DOJ said. In early June, Clark reportedly used “unreasonable force” against an inmate called C.B. while they were handcuffed, resulting in injury.

Clark could face a maximum of 10 years in prison. A federal judge will determine his sentence, the DOJ said.

Fulton County Jail is under investigation by the DOJ for multiple alleged offenses, including inappropriate use of force, poor living conditions and bad mental health care. Several inmates have died in the past year, and families are taking action.

RELATED COVERAGE: Body camera footage shows alleged excessive force from Fulton Co. detention officer

“I wasn’t expecting to see my son in the condition he was in,” Patricia Delmore, the mother of an inmate who died at the jail, said during a legal press conference. “I want answers. I want to know what happened to my son.”

RELATED COVERAGE: Fulton Co. officer charged, used ‘excessive and unnecessary force,’ sheriff says

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.