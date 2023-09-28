3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Former Fulton County Jail officer indicted for strangling inmate

Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who used to work as a Fulton County Jail detention officer has been indicted on federal charges after he allegedly strangled an inmate, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Monique Clark, 32, was charged with deprivation of rights under color of law, the DOJ said. In early June, Clark reportedly used “unreasonable force” against an inmate called C.B. while they were handcuffed, resulting in injury.

Clark could face a maximum of 10 years in prison. A federal judge will determine his sentence, the DOJ said.

Fulton County Jail is under investigation by the DOJ for multiple alleged offenses, including inappropriate use of force, poor living conditions and bad mental health care. Several inmates have died in the past year, and families are taking action.

RELATED COVERAGE: Body camera footage shows alleged excessive force from Fulton Co. detention officer

“I wasn’t expecting to see my son in the condition he was in,” Patricia Delmore, the mother of an inmate who died at the jail, said during a legal press conference. “I want answers. I want to know what happened to my son.”

RELATED COVERAGE: Fulton Co. officer charged, used ‘excessive and unnecessary force,’ sheriff says

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul may be the man who shuts down the government
SNAP Benefit
Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians
Mount Vernon Highway Bridge remains closed at I-285.
I-285 westbound in Sandy Springs reopens ahead of Thursday morning commute
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says
Georgia’s very own Jimmy Carter is celebrating his birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at...
Changes made to Jimmy Carter’s birthday celebrations, likely due to impending government shutdown

Latest News

A free hiring event for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses...
Companies recruit military veterans, spouses, and dependents for jobs in Atlanta
Image of judge's gavel
Fulton County man sentenced to life behind bars for nearly decade-long child molestation case
Police body camera footage shows how an officer and two good Samaritans saved a man from...
Good Samaritans stop man from suicide on Atlanta highway, police say
A driver that state troopers believe was drunk slammed into the back of a Cobb County patrol...
Suspected drunk driver strikes Cobb County patrol car, injures officer, troopers say