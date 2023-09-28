3-Degree Guarantee
Fulton County man sentenced to life behind bars for nearly decade-long child molestation case

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for child molestation that spanned nearly a decade, District Attorney Fani Willis announced Thursday.

A jury brought down guilty verdicts against Chad Doughty, 36, after the 12-year-old girl reportedly told her mother about the sexual abuse that began when she was three years old. According to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, Doughty and the child were related.

Investigators said a forensic evaluation showed “injuries consistent with the disclosure.”

During the course of the investigation, Atlanta police interviewed Doughty’s parents, who alleged the child was “vindictive” in what was believed to be an attempt to defend him against the abuse allegations.

Doughty was arrested and charged with child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and incest. Following the guilty verdict, a Fulton County judge brought down three life sentences to be served consecutive plus 30 more years after that.

“A precious child endured a decade of sexual abuse in the hands of a family member who should have been protecting her from such evil,” said District Attorney Fani T. Willis. “I am proud of our Crimes Against Children Unit who tirelessly fight this long battle for justice to ensure that our children understand that those who harm them will be held accountable for their actions.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

