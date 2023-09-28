Goodwill in Griffin reopens eight months after EF3 tornado ravaged community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A thrift store that provides more than clothes and furniture reopened its doors on Thursday, bringing back an opportunity to a town where hope was once lost.

Reba Reeves waited eight months for the Goodwill store, off N. Expressway in Griffin, to reopen. The Jackson resident was one of dozens of loyal shoppers who showed up Thursday morning to scour the aisles of the newly remodeled store.

“I love it,” she said. “I love it. I love the people here, talking to different ones. I’ve met a lot of family here that I sure missed.”

The building, along with so many others, was severely damaged on Jan. 12 when an EF3 tornado ripped through the community. The twister stayed on the ground for 31 miles, stretching across three counties, and injured 18 people, according to the National Weather Service.

“It looked nice when I left here,” said Clara Rogers, who had just finished shopping at a nearby store the day of the tornado. “By the time I got home, you could hear the wind blowing and stuff.”

Rogers lives ten minutes from the Goodwill store. Her home was spared. She said it means a lot to have the store back in the community.

“Every time I need something, I’m like let me see if the Goodwill’s got it first because the prices – it’s used – but the prices are so much cheaper,” said Rogers. “With the prices of everything else, you have to go where you can.”

The thrift store is not just a place for people looking for deals, it’s a lifeline for those seeking jobs and other resources.

“Our mission is putting people to work and throughout this whole process we were able to continue our mission,” said Lisa Upshaw, manager of the store.

None of the employees lost their jobs due to the store. Instead, they were relocated to other Goodwill stores. More than half of them are back working at the Griffin location, according to Upshaw.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.