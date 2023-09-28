Gwinnett County family seeks answers in 24-year-old cold case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two decades and no answers.

On Wednesday family members of Elaine Nix told Atlanta News First they are still hoping new leads will come from sharing Elaine’s story with the public.

Gwinnett County Police said 18-year-old Elaine Nix was found dead after disappearing 24 years ago, and her killer is still walking free.

Atlanta News First interviewed Elaine’s friend, Jennifer Boyd, 13 years ago, and on Wednesday we interviewed her again at Elaine’s gravesite.

Every September 29, Boyd heads to the Memorial Park Cemetery in Hall County to say a prayer for Elaine.

This September Boyd had someone else there to pray with her too.

“Dear lord forgive us for all of our sins. Dear lord, if you could just help us out with Elaine’s case dear lord,” Elaine’s older brother David Nix said.

Elaine’s brother David Nix said the prayer this time around for his sister who went missing on September 20, 1999.

“My birthday is in September and it’s never a good birthday because you have to relive this every year. We were really close growing up. We did everything, I was her big brother, I took care of her, and I miss her a lot,” Nix said.

Nix said that on the night that Elaine vanished, she received an angry message on her pager from her then-boyfriend and quickly headed to a payphone on Candler Road in Hall County to call him and talk about it.

Investigators said the phone call to her boyfriend lasted two hours, and early the next morning police found Elaine’s car abandoned at the payphone.

Nine days later police said they found her body in Gwinnett County behind a building off Candler Highway in Gwinnett County.

“Phone records prove that she was on the phone for a little bit over an hour, but he won’t tell us what they talked about,” Boyd said.

Nix’s naked body was found in a wooded area.

Investigators said there were no signs of trauma, and she wasn’t raped.

However, family members said an autopsy ruled her death an undetermined homicide.

“We were told that a possibility was either suffocation or strangulation,” Boyd said.

Police said no arrests have been made but family and friends said their prayers remain the same each year.

“Dear lord just speak to the one that’s done this and lay it heavy on their heart to come forward lord. In Jesus name I pray amen,” Boyd said.

Gwinnett Police told Atlanta News First that the case is still open and they are looking for new leads.

If you have any information contact Gwinnett County Police at 678-442-6550.

