Gwinnett police look for second suspect in vehicle break-in ring

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police have identified and issued arrest warrants for a second suspect connected to dozens of car break-ins, they said.

Randy Daniel Martinez, 23, faces 37 entering automobile felony charges, police said. The charges are related to a series of break-ins on Aug. 31 alone, and additional charges will be sought through an indictment, according to police.

Martinez’s location is currently unknown. Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at (770) 513-5300, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or file an online report.

The same day Martinez allegedly broke into 37 cars, police arrested 22-year-old Javaris Gamble for the same crime. Police believe Gamble was the leader of a car break-in group that had “tormented citizens” since May, and Martinez is a second suspect.

Gamble faces 30 charges related to a June 22 spree of car break-ins and thefts, but police believe he is connected to more than 400 incidents, including over 15 stolen vehicles, they said. He is being held in Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

