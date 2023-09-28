3-Degree Guarantee
I-285 westbound in Sandy Springs reopens ahead of Thursday morning commute

All lanes on the top end of the Perimeter reopened early Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer hit a bridge in Sandy Springs.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes on the top end of the Perimeter reopened early Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer hit a bridge in Sandy Springs.

Authorities were forced to close I-285 westbound at about 12 p.m. Wednesday when the truck, which was hauling an excavator, clipped the underside of the Mount Vernon Highway overpass, causing pieces of the bridge to fall onto the interstate below, according to officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

Most westbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for several hours, causing significant delays for commuters during Wednesday’s afternoon commute.

Bridge inspectors and repair crews worked into the overnight hours, according to GDOT, working to install protective forms to protect I-285 motorists. All lanes of the interstate reopened before 4 a.m.

The Mount Vernon Bridge itself, however, remains closed as GDOT engineers inspect it. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

