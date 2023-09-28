Impacts of a potentially looming government shutdown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a matter of three days, the federal government could face a shutdown.

It would happen at 12:01 a.m. October 1st.

Congress has not been able to agree on four of the 12 bills needed to fund the government.

More assurances of border security are among the sticking points for House Republicans.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is trying to buy more time.

“We will pass a continuing resolution, bring that rule up, hopefully on Friday,” he told CBS News on Wednesday.

However, some Republicans have said they will not go for it, even if it means a shutdown.

“I’m a no and will remain a no,” said Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee. “My advice is, buckle up. There’s turbulence ahead.”

Meanwhile, the Senate is working on its own continuing resolution, which has bipartisan support, in an effort to keep the government open for another six weeks.

If, ultimately, there is a government shutdown, services such as Medicare, Social Security, and the United States Postal Service delivering mail will be unaffected.

Federal operations deemed “non-essential,” on the other hand, would come to a halt.

Nationally, there are about 4 million federal workers.

In Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Labor, there are 111,000. That number does not include the military.

Some federal workers will be furloughed. Others, like those in public safety, will stay on the job. All will not be paid until the shutdown ends.

“One week without a paycheck could be devastating,” says Everett Kelley, President of the American Federation of Government Employees.

While food stamps and other nutrition programs would continue during the shutdown, federal agencies may have to reduce their support.

Agencies like OSHA, the FDA, and the EPA would all pull back operations.

Recreation could be impacted, as well. A shutdown would affect the National Park Service. Georgia has 11 National Park sites.

It could mean travel trouble, as well, which was just recovering from COVID times.

“It stops us from training and hiring air traffic controllers,” said Pete Buttigieg, United States Secretary of Transportation. “What that means is, over time, more shortages, more outages, more potential disruptions.”

When President Joe Biden was speaking in California Wednesday, he was asked if a government shutdown was “inevitable.”

“I don’t think anything’s inevitable in politics,” he responded.

