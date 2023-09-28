Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Hall County, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hall County on Sunday, according to police.

Omer Herman Morris, 37, was struck just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Spring Road and McEver Road in Gainesville. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died, according to police.

Morris was reportedly struck while walking along the road by a dark-colored SUV towing a trailer. According to police, the SUV was last seen driving down McEver Road toward Dawsonville Highway,

Anyone with information should call the Gainesville Police Department at (770) 536-8812 or submit tips here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.