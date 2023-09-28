3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Hall County, police say

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hall County on Sunday, according to police.
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hall County on Sunday, according to police.(WECT)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hall County on Sunday, according to police.

Omer Herman Morris, 37, was struck just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Spring Road and McEver Road in Gainesville. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died, according to police.

Morris was reportedly struck while walking along the road by a dark-colored SUV towing a trailer. According to police, the SUV was last seen driving down McEver Road toward Dawsonville Highway,

Anyone with information should call the Gainesville Police Department at (770) 536-8812 or submit tips here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
How a U.S. Government shutdown could affect Georgia
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta, speaks at Morehouse College | Everything you need to know
Montay Stinson
Family of man found dead in Fulton County Jail release autopsy results
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Georgia Powerball
2 in Georgia win $50K each in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Latest News

The nonprofit certifies venues and restaurants across the metro that make sure those with...
Metro Atlanta nonprofit helps those with sensory needs find inclusive spaces
The fire was already coming through the roof of the three-story building at 1315 Northwest...
Fire contained at northwest Atlanta apartment complex under construction
The fire happened Wednesday.
Fire contained at northwest Atlanta apartment complex under construction
The United States Supreme Court is a body as old as the nation itself, and since its inception...
Georgia lawmaker’s bill would put term limits on U.S. Supreme Court justices