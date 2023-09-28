3-Degree Guarantee
MARTA’s CFO resigns after 3 years in role, lands job in Florida

Raj Srinath
Raj Srinath(Jacksonville Transportation Authority)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA’s Chief Financial Officer Raj Srinath has stepped down after almost three years in the role, the company said.

During the Board of Directors meeting on Sept.14, MARTA general manager and CEO Collie Greenwood thanked Srinath for his leadership and wished him the best -- without providing further information.

“It’s bittersweet as we say goodbye to our CFO Raj Srinath,” Greenwood said. “Raj was instrumental in securing the AAA bond ratings we’ve been talking about over the past year. It’s a highly unusual status in transit. Less than six transit agencies in the country have joined that status. And it is largely due to the hard work of Raj and his team.”

According to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA), Srinath has been hired as the Authority’s new SVP-Chief Financial Officer. He will start his role at the JTA beginning October 16.

Srinath joined MARTA in October 2014 and was promoted to Deputy Manager/CFO in early 2019.

