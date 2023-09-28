3-Degree Guarantee
More than 70K child care programs set to close, report says

FILE: Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families but the problem is about to get worse.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families, but the problem is about to get worse.

The end of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program is just three days away. That means more than 70,000 child care programs might also end, according to an analysis by the Century Foundation.

The organization said about 3.2 million children would be kicked out of day care when the program ends.

The historic federal program was part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan bill has been introduced in the House that would enhance three existing child care tax credits.

But getting any additional funding through Congress right now might be difficult.

Some House GOP members are trying to cut spending in the fiscal 2024 government funding bill.

If a bill isn’t passed by the end of the month, the government will shut down.

As the deadline for a government shutdown gets closer by the minute, there's no sign of an imminent solution. (CNN, POOL, @SENSCHUMER)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

