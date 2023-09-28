New wristbands monitoring inmate heart rates at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New wearable technology could help better monitor the health of inmates inside Fulton County Jail.

Since Jan. 1, 2023, ten inmates have died while in custody at the Rice Street facility.

“A lot of times what you can’t see, you can’t help,” Captain Temeka Cherry said.

Cherry oversees the medical and mental health unit at the Fulton County Jail. She said deputies check on inmates often, but they can’t monitor everyone’s health and wellness at the same time. However, a new tech device can.

Ben Finley is the Director of Strategic Information at Talitrix, an Alpharetta-based tech company that’s developed wristbands to help track an inmate’s vitals.

“When minutes count, we’re going to let you know within seconds,” Finley said. “It’s going to save lives, and that’s what we want.”

Once an inmate has the wristband on, it monitors heart rate, location, and whether someone is tampering with it. They can only be removed by jail staff.

If something goes awry, a digital notification is sent to the tower where deputies can see what’s wrong.

“If a cardiac event is going on and we know about it within seconds, there’s a very high probability that you can get the individual from there, over to medical, and do lifesaving measures versus finding out 10 minutes, or 15 minutes, later when you do your cell check,” Finley said.

The wristbands are beneficial not just for inmates, but for jail staff too. Captain Cherry said the devices keep deputies on their toes, but also put them at ease knowing it can help with monitoring.

“It helps the staff, and it gives them more confidence in knowing that just in case I looked at him, but I couldn’t tell, now I have an alert telling me ‘go inside the room, pull him out, let’s talk to him’ because there’s something going on that we maybe need to get medical involved,” Captain Cherry said.

There are currently 13 inmates wearing the bracelets inside the Fulton County Jail. All of them are in the mental health unit.

Last spring, Fulton Commissioners approved $2.1 million in funding to purchase one thousand bracelets. Crews will continue rolling them out throughout the jail.

Finley said Talitrix is in talks with other Metro Atlanta sheriffs about installing the technology in their jails too.

