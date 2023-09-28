3-Degree Guarantee
New York woman convicted in fatal hit-and-run of boyfriend in DeKalb County

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman from New York has been convicted on multiple charges after reportedly hitting and killing her boyfriend with a car, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney.

A jury found 36-year-old Vanessa Dates-Bell guilty of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and tampering with evidence, the district attorney said on Thursday.

Three years ago, Dates-Bell had been arguing with her 25-year-old boyfriend Tavorris Threadcraft, according to the district attorney. Investigators found a video of her threatening to run him over shortly before the incident.

On Oct. 21, 2020, Threadcraft was walking in Stonecrest near 1 a.m. when an UberEats driver hit him. The driver stopped to call 911, realizing he was still alive — but Dates-Bell sped around the other vehicles that had gathered and hit Threadcraft again, speeding off afterward, according to the district attorney.

“The UberEats driver could be heard screaming on the 911 recording for that car to stop,” the statement said.

Threadcraft was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident, Dates-Bell drove the car, which was her mother’s, to her friend’s house in North Carolina. Then she left it there and returned to New York, the district attorney said. A tipster told DeKalb police where to find the car, and officials found Threadcraft’s blood under the vehicle, according to the district attorney.

Dates-Bell was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five on probation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

