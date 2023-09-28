Over $3B was lost in senior citizen fraud in 2022. Here’s the most common scams.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senior citizens across the United States lose more than $3 billion in scams, according to the FBI Atlanta Field Office.

From 2021 to 2022, there was a large increase in reported losses to scams and fraud involving the elderly.

The FBI recently released its 2022 elder fraud report that detailed a number of findings when it comes to scams against senior citizens.

2022 scam and fraud against the elderly report key takeaways:

88,262 victims over the age of 60

$3.1 billion in total losses

84% increase in losses from 2021

$35,101 is the average loss per victim

5,456 is the number of victims reported to loss more than $100,000 in 2022

There are a number of common scams that often target senior citizens, according to the Office for Victims of Crime.

Common scams include the following:

Romance scams

Grandparent scams

Government impersonation scams

Sweepstakes, charity, lottery scams

Email extortion scams

For a full list of common scams and the warning signs, click here.

