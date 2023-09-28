Over $3B was lost in senior citizen fraud in 2022. Here’s the most common scams.
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senior citizens across the United States lose more than $3 billion in scams, according to the FBI Atlanta Field Office.
From 2021 to 2022, there was a large increase in reported losses to scams and fraud involving the elderly.
The FBI recently released its 2022 elder fraud report that detailed a number of findings when it comes to scams against senior citizens.
2022 scam and fraud against the elderly report key takeaways:
- 88,262 victims over the age of 60
- $3.1 billion in total losses
- 84% increase in losses from 2021
- $35,101 is the average loss per victim
- 5,456 is the number of victims reported to loss more than $100,000 in 2022
There are a number of common scams that often target senior citizens, according to the Office for Victims of Crime.
Common scams include the following:
- Romance scams
- Grandparent scams
- Government impersonation scams
- Sweepstakes, charity, lottery scams
- Email extortion scams
For a full list of common scams and the warning signs, click here.
