3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Over $3B was lost in senior citizen fraud in 2022. Here’s the most common scams.

Generic scam
Generic scam(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senior citizens across the United States lose more than $3 billion in scams, according to the FBI Atlanta Field Office.

From 2021 to 2022, there was a large increase in reported losses to scams and fraud involving the elderly.

The FBI recently released its 2022 elder fraud report that detailed a number of findings when it comes to scams against senior citizens.

2022 scam and fraud against the elderly report key takeaways:

  • 88,262 victims over the age of 60
  • $3.1 billion in total losses
  • 84% increase in losses from 2021
  • $35,101 is the average loss per victim
  • 5,456 is the number of victims reported to loss more than $100,000 in 2022

There are a number of common scams that often target senior citizens, according to the Office for Victims of Crime.

Common scams include the following:

  • Romance scams
  • Grandparent scams
  • Government impersonation scams
  • Sweepstakes, charity, lottery scams
  • Email extortion scams

For a full list of common scams and the warning signs, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
SNAP Benefit
Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians
Mount Vernon Highway Bridge remains closed at I-285.
I-285 westbound in Sandy Springs reopens ahead of Thursday morning commute
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says
Georgia’s very own Jimmy Carter is celebrating his birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at...
Changes made to Jimmy Carter’s birthday celebrations, likely due to impending government shutdown

Latest News

Goodwill in Griffin on first day of reopening.
Goodwill in Griffin reopens eight months after EF3 tornado ravaged community
A newly released report shows rent prices are down across for many areas across metro Atlanta.
Report: Rent prices down for much of metro Atlanta
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says