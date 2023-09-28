Over 400 Atlanta Public School students get free shoes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over 400 elementary students in Atlanta Public Schools got free shoes thanks to Nordstrom, in partnership with the non-profit Shoes That Fit.

“Today’s been pretty cool. Had a chance to meet a basketball player,” said 4th grader Omarian Smith.

Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey was shooting hoops at Usher-Collier Elementary as a part of Nordstrom’s shoe giveaway event.

“Made a few hoops, got a dunk, and some new shoes,” said Smith.

Every student at Usher-Collier Elementary got a free pair of Nikes on Thursday.

“Shoes are the most expensive thing a parent has to buy for their kids to go back to school, and the ability for us to partner with Shoes That Fit and provide a brand new pair of shoes to kids in need, it just boosts their self-esteem, it enhances physical activity, and helps them feel better in the classroom,” said Cheri Botiz, Nordstrom’s Southeast regional manager.

“We made the announcement about this, so lots of buzz and excitement within the community just providing for the needs. This is more than just wants. These are needs for our students,” said Principal Jerry Parker.

Nordstrom’s goal is to give out 50,000 pairs of shoes by the end of the year.

